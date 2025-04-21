Spotify India names Pulkit Mathur as head of product and growth marketing. Prior to this role, Mathur served as marketing manager at the audio streaming platform.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before joining the audio streaming platform, Mathur spent around five years at Tata Play, holding various roles across marketing and sales. He holds an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology.