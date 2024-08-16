Spotify promotes Dinesh Kumar S to marketing regionalisation lead-SAMEA

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Spotify has promoted Dinesh Kumar S to the position of marketing regionalization lead for SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East, and Africa).
Previously, Kumar served as the marketing lead for regionalisation and strategic initiatives at the company. Kumar joined Spotify in 2022 after spending four years at Britannia Industries.
Kumar brings over 14 years of experience in marketing, having held positions at GSK Consumer Healthcare India and iD Fresh Foods.