Spotify promotes Neha Ahuja to Director- Growth, JAPAC

Neha Ahuja, who previously served as director and head of marketing for Spotify India, has been elevated to director– growth, JAPAC.

In this new role, she'll be leading growth across Japan, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia- driving the organic expansion of free and premium users. The work spans strategy, marketing, product-market fit, and payments, all guided by data, experimentation, and cultural insight.

Ahuja began her career at Procter & Gamble, where she rose to the role of marketing manager for the oral care category, driving both top-line and bottom-line growth while strengthening market share.

She then moved to Vodafone, where she was promoted to vice president – marketing and partnerships. In this role, she led brand strategy, communication, digital initiatives, and strategic associations.

At Spotify India, Ahuja played a pivotal role in launching the platform in the country, collaborating with both global and local teams to ensure an effective market fit. She built the local organisational capability and led the marketing function, driving sustained consumer growth and engagement. Under her leadership, Spotify India secured a market-leading position within four years of its launch.

She is a result-oriented marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in leading FMCG, Telecom and Media & Entertainment organisations.