Spotify's Neha Sharma Katyal joins Disney + Hotstar

This will be Neha's second stint with the media company.
Spotify's Neha Sharma Katyal has moved on from the company to join Disney+Hotstar as director of agency sales. She joins the media company after a short stint with the music streaming giant as director of sales. The announcement was shared by Katyal in a LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Katyal has worked with Twitter for almost 4 years. She led Twitter's regional business in India.
With almost 15+ years of experience, Katyal has previously been associated with Twitter, Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, BBC Worldwide and Network18 Group.