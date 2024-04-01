Spotify's Vineet Kanabar joins Matrix Partners India as VP of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kanabar graduated from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology as a mechanical engineer and from MICA with a PGDM in communications.
Vineet Kanabar has joined Matrix Partners India as vice president of marketing, according a recent LinkedIn update. With nearly 19 years of work experience, he has held positions at a number of organisations, including The Viral Fever (TVF), Wavemaker, PHD Worldwide, Havas Media, Bates, and Spotify.
Vineet is proficient in fusing media, culture, coding, and narrative into tactics that effectively advance corporate objectives and brand goals. He has held leadership roles in businesses with P&L and consumer growth responsibilities, trained and developed individuals, and built cross-functional marketing teams at startups and agencies.
He was recognised as Marketing Professional of the Year 2018 by CMOAsia and among the 50 Most Influential Global Youth Marketers by BusinessWorld & CMOAsia.
Kanabar has also taught digital, social media, entertainment, and celebrity management as a visiting faculty member at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and the Welingkar Institute of Management.