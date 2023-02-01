Spring Marketing Capital ropes in Kaushik Dasgupta to Head the Investments Team

Prior to this role, he was working with Investec as an investment banker.
Kaushik Dasgupta announced that he will be joining Spring Marketing Capital to head the investments team.
He made this announcement via Linkedin and said that he has onboarded to build this franchise alongside Raja Ganapathy, Arun Iyer, Vineet Gupta and the team which can create a meaningful impact in the upcoming brands from India
Prior to this role, he was working with Investec as an investment banker.
He has also worked with EY, o3 capital, Equirus Capital Private Limited, and Avista Advisory Group.