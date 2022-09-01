Springwel appoints Puneet Nayar as National Sales Head - Channel Sales

In his last role, he led the PAN India SIS network at Kurlon where he spent 5 years in leadership roles.
In his new role, Puneet will be responsible for building a reliable network of dealers and distributors across the country and leverage the existing channel network for delivering strong and sustainable growth for the brand.
Springwel sells a variety of mattresses across foam, spring and coir categories through its wide distribution network of 75+ plus exclusive retail stores along with pan India network of 1000+ dealers & distributors. Historically, Springwel has been a north India dominant brand but over the last few years the company has expanded in all major metros through exclusive stores and distribution. With the recent acquisition of the company by Ananta Capital, it has embarked upon an aggressive growth plan involving pan India distribution expansion.
Puneet is a dynamic professional with over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, channel management, business development and P&L management. Prior to joining Springwel, he has worked with conglomerates like Tata, Vodafone, Reliance and Kurlon. In his last role, he led the PAN India SIS network at Kurlon where he spent 5 years in leadership roles.
Speaking about his new role, Puneet Nayar, said “I am really excited to be a part of this legendary brand now being run by a growth oriented team. We are in the process of creating an organization where we intend to grow exponentially with the correct ingredients in terms of people, products and processes. I am really looking forward to contributing in building the organization.”
Ashutosh Taparia, founder and managing partner of Ananta Capital commented, “We are delighted to welcome Puneet to the Springwel and Ananta family. I am really confident that Puneet will immensely contribute to our vision of building Springwel as the most loved mattress and sleep solutions company of India.“