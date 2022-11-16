Springwel Mattresses appoints Akshay Saraf as new CEO

Prior to this role, he was the vice president and business head of furniture business at Nilkamal Limited.
Springwel Mattresses, owned by Ananta Capital has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Akshay Saraf as their new CEO.
With close to 17 years of leadership experience across managing multiple brands in retail and media industry, Saraf specialises in leading high performance organisations in sales and marketing roles.
Akshay has spent considerable time at Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd, where he has led sales for all of Samsonite’s brands in India including the flagship brand Amercian Tourister across all channels pan-India.
In this new role, Akshay will be responsible for the overall growth of Springwel across retail, distribution and ecommerce channels. He will also drive new product launch across categories like mattress, pillows, and other home comfort products.
Commenting on this appointment, Ashutosh Taparia, founder and managing partner at Ananta Capital, said, “I am sure that with his extensive leadership experience and understanding of consumer businesses, Akshay will be a key partner in making Springwel the most loved sleep-solutions company of India. On behalf of the entire Springwel and Ananta team, I welcome Akshay on board.”
On his appointment, Akshay Saraf, CEO, springwel said, “I see an extremely passionate team of people at Springwel and Ananta Capital who are looking to build the best mattress and sleep solutions company of India and I am thrilled to join the Company at this juncture when the brand is reinvigorating itself with this renewed vision.”