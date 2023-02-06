Springwel Mattresses appoints Vinod Khandelwal as Head of Product & E-commerce

Vinod will be based out of the group’s Gurgaon office.
Springwel Mattresses, owned by Ananta Capital has appointed Vinod Khandelwal as head of product development & management and eCommerce divisions. Vinod will be based out of the group’s Gurgaon office.
Vinod is a seasoned professional with close to 17 years of leadership experience and specializes in leading E-commerce, product development and sourcing across various home brands in India. Before joining Springwel, Vinod was the senior general manager and business head of E-commerce business at Nilkamal and was associated with its brands like @Home, Doctor Dreams and Nilkamal furniture.
Vinod spent considerable time at Nilkamal across various functions which included buying and sourcing of various products across the globe, managing store merchandising, E-commerce set up and growth, and has been instrumental in setting up of its in house new age mattress brand Doctor Dreams. Vinod also had a brief stint with Jabong.com where he established the home category for the portal. In this new role, Vinod will be responsible for developing innovative range of products for Springwel mattresses across both online and offline spaces and at the same time, build a strong eCommerce business for D2C and marketplaces.
Commenting on this appointment, Ashutosh Taparia, founder and managing partner at Ananta Capital, said, “I am sure that with his deep understanding of E-commerce and Products will immensely contribute to our vision of building Springwel as the most loved mattress and sleep solutions company of India . On behalf of the entire Springwel and Ananta team, I welcome you on board.”
Lovkesh Kapoor, co-founder and managing partner at Ananta Capital, added, “fits perfectly into the leadership role we have been looking to fill at Springwel. I am certain he will be a great asset for the Company”
Looking forward to the new role, Vinod Khandelwal, VP, Springwel said, “I am excited to be a part of Springwel’s growth journey and looking forward to bring some innovative products in the market from the house of Springwel and also grow it’s E-commerce business. The role has come with new challenges and I am sure we as a team will put all efforts together to make Springwel the next big thing in the sleep market space.”