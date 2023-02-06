Springwel Mattresses appoints Vinod Khandelwal as Head of Product & E-commerce

Vinod spent considerable time at Nilkamal across various functions which included buying and sourcing of various products across the globe, managing store merchandising, E-commerce set up and growth, and has been instrumental in setting up of its in house new age mattress brand Doctor Dreams. Vinod also had a brief stint with Jabong.com where he established the home category for the portal. In this new role, Vinod will be responsible for developing innovative range of products for Springwel mattresses across both online and offline spaces and at the same time, build a strong eCommerce business for D2C and marketplaces.