Sreenivasan Jain joins News24 as Consulting Editor

Sreenivasan began his career as a reporter in 1995 at New Delhi Television, India’s leading 24 hours news and current affair broadcaster. When he resigned from NDTV in 2023, he was the network’s Group Editor. His ground reportage and investigative programmes has won him a slate of awards, including the Journalist of the Year at the Ramnath Goenka Awards in 2014 and at the Red Ink Awards in 2015. He is a multiple- time winner of the ENBA Awards and the News Television Awards. In 2007, he won the World Silver Medal at the New York Festivals for a report on agrarian distress in Maharashtra.