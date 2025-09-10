Sriram Iyer joins PepsiCo India as brand marketing director

Sriram Iyer has joined PepsiCo India as brand marketing director, where he will lead Quaker and whitespace innovation across the company’s foods portfolio. He announced the move on LinkedIn.

In marketing, whitespace refers to unexplored or under-served opportunities in the market.

Iyer moves to the FMCG major from The Mahindra Group, where he was senior general manager for brand. Over a career spanning more than 15 years, he has worked with organisations including Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, and Nestle.