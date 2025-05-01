SRV Media appoints Chaitanya Sharma as Director—Digital Marketing & Growth

SRV Media, a digital marketing solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Chaitanya Sharma as director - digital marketing & growth. In his new role, Sharma will oversee the company’s operations, focusing on process optimisation, digital strategy innovation, providing customer centric solutions and regional business expansion.

Chaitanya Sharma brings almost a decade of industry expertise, having previously held key positions at global organisations, including Google Operations Centre and Accenture. His background spans operations, quality assurance, mobilisation and pioneering roles such as the learning & development expert for Google’s Ads optimisation team.

Addressing this occasion, Chaitanya expressed, “Joining SRV Media presents a unique opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking organisation poised for impactful growth. My focus will be on strengthening our team, streamlining operations, and expanding our digital reach. I believe in building systems that are responsive, effective, and reflective of a collaborative culture. With the right strategy and an inclusive mindset, I’m confident we can achieve meaningful progress and long-term success.”

In addition to his corporate achievements, Sharma is an influential public speaker and a passionate advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He has delivered inspiring talks at esteemed platforms like TEDx and Josh Talks, captivating diverse audiences through his experiences in digital marketing and training, presented in Bengali, Hindi, and English.

“We are delighted to welcome Chaitanya to SRV Media. His rich experience in digital marketing and proven leadership, especially in driving large-scale initiatives at global organisations, make him an invaluable addition to our team. As we expand our footprint in Kolkata, Chaitanya’s expertise in process optimization and his inclusive leadership style will be instrumental in building a more agile and innovative organisation. We look forward to the new dimensions of growth and culture he will bring to the team." commented Dr. Vikram Kumar, co-founder & director, SRV Media

In his capacity as director, Sharma will lead comprehensive initiatives aimed at refining digital marketing strategies, enhancing operational efficiencies, and driving substantial growth.