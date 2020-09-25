Star & Disney India’s K. Madhavan elected as IBF president

Speaking on his appointment, K. Madhavan said, “It is my honor to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector.”