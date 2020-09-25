Star & Disney India’s K. Madhavan elected as IBF president

Madhavan will succeed NP Singh, India MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years.
At the 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), held on September 25, 2020, the IBF Board has elected Star & Disney India’s Managing Director Mr. K. Madhavan as the Foundation’s new President. Mr. Madhavan will succeed Mr. NP Singh, India MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years.
The IBF Board has also elected the following office bearers of IBF:-
Vice President-IBF
• Rajat Sharma, Vice President-IBF and Chairman, India TV
• Siddharth Jain, Managing Director (South Asia), Turner International
• Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Viacom18
Treasurer-IBF
• Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati
Speaking on his appointment, K. Madhavan said, “It is my honor to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector.”
Outgoing IBF President N.P Singh said, “I am pleased that someone of the caliber of K. Madhavan is taking over the reins and will lead the foundation. I welcome his selection wholeheartedly. His in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times. I wish him the best in this new endeavor.”
K. Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the Chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as the Managing Director of the Network in January 2020.