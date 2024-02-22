Star Health and Allied Insurance ropes in Diana Monteiro as VP of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this, she was the chief brand storyteller at Shriram Finance & Housing.
Diana Monteiro has joined Star Health and Allied Insurance as vice president, corporate communications as per her post on LinkedIn.
She has been associated with Shriram Finance, Magma Fincorp, Fitch Ratings, HDFC, Bloomberg TV India, Economic Times and CRISIL
Diana has 16 years of professional experience in realms including corporate communications, internal and external communication, customer and investor communication, brand campaigns, digital & print creatives, media planning, and distribution of brand collaterals.
Diana has completed her master's in business administration from University of Mumbai.