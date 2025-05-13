Star Health announces new board appointments

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health Insurance), the retail health insurance company, has announced key appointments and leadership updates to strengthen its executive leadership and operational capabilities.

Amitabh Jain, chief operating officer has now been elevated as whole-time director and designated as a key managerial personnel. Jain, who was a founding member of ICICI Lombard is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in financial services. He is currently serving as the chief operating officer at Star Health, a position he assumed in 2023

Himanshu Walia, chief marketing officer has also now been elevated as whole-time director and designated as a key managerial personnel. He has over 22 years of experience in the insurance sector. He has been a part of Star Health Insurance since 2007, serving as the chief marketing officer, and has played a pivotal role in building the company’s brand and market presence. Prior to joining Star Health, he held leadership roles at ICICI Lombard and Tata AIG. The effective date of appointment for both would be the date of approval by IRDAI.