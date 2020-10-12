Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar resigns, Sanjog Gupta to replace him

Thakar had moved in from Washington DC-based investment firm Revolution Ventures. A former Procter & Gamble hand, Thakar has, in the past, also held positions like senior director, international marketing at eBay, CEO of shopping.com, vice president and general manager of eBay Advertising, and president and CEO of Living Social (a local marketplace to buy and sell products in a given locality; the company later got acquired by rival brand Groupon).

