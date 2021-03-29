Star Sports’ Gautam Thakar is now Global CEO OLX Autos

Most recently Thakar was CEO of Star Sports in India which was acquired by the Walt Disney Company. Prior to that Thakar was in the US for over a decade and brings leadership experience in pioneering digital marketplaces as former global CEO of Shopping.com and LivingSocial (acquired by Groupon). Thakar was a part of the founding management team of baazee.com which pioneered ecommerce in India before being acquired by eBay in 2005.