Star Sports names Avik Chatterjee as Vice President - Marketing

The Walt Disney Company has roped in Avik Chatterjee as vice president - marketing, Star Sports. He will be responsible for driving the consumer strategy for emerging sports. He announced this move on LinkedIn today. Previously, he was with Visa as director, consumer marketing - India & South Asia for 4 years.
Avik is a consumer Marketing professional with 16 yrs. of experience in Strategic Marketing & Brand Management roles across FMCG, Telecom, Fintech & Media industries with reputed multinationals. In the past, he has also worked with Mars India for more than 6 years and Capegemini as Consultant, Business Analyst for more than 4 years.