Starcom appoints Anil Shankar as Vice President, Digital Media Solutions

Shankar has more than 16 years of experience in digital marketing and technology working across digital media platforms. He most recently served as lead of Programmatic Sales Nationally at Times Internet and has also worked with leading media companies such as WPP, GroupM and Affle. Shankar has a proven track record of building and developing high performing digital teams and solutions ranging from full funnel data-led planning to measurement, attribution and monetization. His experience spans across verticals such as consumer goods, financial services, telecommunications and E-commerce.