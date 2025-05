Starcom, a global communications and media company from France Publicis, recently roped in Ashish Singh as vice president of client leadership. Singh joins the company after working with Mindshare as principal partner for around 4 years. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

A marketing and media professional with around 20 years of experience in the industry, Singh had prior experience with Carat, Isobar, Omnicom Media Group, OMD Media and Naukri.com.