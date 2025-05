In a recent development, Starcom India, a media agency from the stable of Publicis Media has elevated Navin Lalchandani as managing partner - buying & investments as confirmed by the sources close to afaqs! Navin, who was previous working as EVP, media buying, joined Starcom in the year 2017 as VP, media buying.

Navin had prior stints with Carat Media Services (Dentsu Aegis Network), GroupM's Maxus, and Madison Media.