Stashfin appoints Abhishek Gupta as chief technology officer

Stashfin has appointed Abhishek Gupta as its chief technology officer (CTO). In the role, Gupta will oversee the company’s technology strategy, including engineering, cloud infrastructure, data and AI systems, cybersecurity and platform scalability.

Gupta will be responsible for strengthening Stashfin’s technology stack as the company scales its lending and financial services operations. His remit includes improving system reliability, performance and cost efficiency, while aligning technology execution with business and product priorities.

Before joining Stashfin, Gupta held senior technology leadership roles at Zupee, Creditas Solutions, Goibibo Group and Times Internet. His experience spans building consumer-facing digital platforms, leading engineering teams and implementing AI-driven systems across high-growth businesses.

At Stashfin, a key focus of Gupta’s role will be the integration of AI across engineering, product and operations. This includes the use of AI in software development processes, customer communication workflows, and collections and operational systems, with an emphasis on automation, data-driven decision-making and scalability.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Gupta, chief technology officer, Stashfin, said: “At Stashfin, the focus is on leveraging advanced technology at scale securely alongside the business while improving efficiency and customer experience. We are investing in cloud-native systems, strong data foundations, and applied AI across engineering and operations, from AI-assisted development and automated CRM workflows to intelligent operations such as smart collections. By combining AI-led innovation with a security-first approach, we aim to accelerate time-to-market, reduce manual effort, and deliver reliable, trusted, and personalized digital experiences at scale.”

Tushar Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Stashfin, further highlighted: “As Stashfin continues to grow, technology, data, and AI are central to how we scale responsibly and sustainably. Abhishek brings a strong combination of platform thinking, execution excellence, and AI-first leadership. His experience in building large, resilient digital systems will be critical as we strengthen our technology foundations, accelerate innovation, and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Gupta will also oversee application and cloud security, data protection and governance, working closely with internal teams to ensure compliance and resilience as transaction volumes increase.