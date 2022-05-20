By afaqs! news bureau
Stashfin names Anirudh Dhakar as Vice President, Co-lending

Formerly with Northern Arc Capital and State Bank of India, he is known for his expertise in the fintech space.

Neobanking platform Stashfin has made a key addition to its leadership team, with Anirudh Dhakar joining as vice president, Co-lending.

Prior to Stashfin, Dhakar was associated with Northern Arc Capital and is an accomplished professional in the financial sector. He has a proven track record, having conducted due diligence of more than 30 fintech entities operating in the consumer/ personal and unsecured business loan space.

Dhakar is an expert in the co-lending space, and has extensive experience in onboarding and managing financial partners. At Stashfin, Dhakar will play a key role in streamlining the company’s co-lending process, manage partnership portfolio and help scale up the business. Dhakar has a PGDFM from Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal.

Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Stashfin, said: “Anirudh is a valuable addition to the incredible team we have built at Stashfin. He will be instrumental in growing our portfolio and cementing Stashfin’s co-lending partnerships. We look forward to partnering with him in scaling up our business.”

Dhakar added: “I am delighted to be part of the Stashfin family. They’re doing fantastic work in the fintech space and it’s exciting to be a part of a company that’s constantly innovating. With my expertise in the co-lending space, I aim to take the company to greater heights, and improve the flow of credit to the unserved and underserved segments of our society.”

