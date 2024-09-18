State Government of Telangana appoints Sriram Karri as director- media and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, he was associated with Deccan Chronicle Holdings as resident editor.
Karri took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Sriram Karri is a writer, columnist, orator, and political analyst with over 30 years of experience. He began his career in 1995 with The New Indian Express.
Throughout his career he led communications and branding initiatives at Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Satyam Computers, Indian School of Business, and CallHealth.