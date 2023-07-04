Statiq appoints Aditya Mishra as new CFO

He will lead the company's corporate finance and business growth objectives.
Statiq, the electric vehicle charging network, has appointed Aditya Mishra as its new Chief Financial Officer. Aditya will lead the company's corporate finance and business growth objectives in a bid to drive vertical growth and help the company further expand its portfolio and footprints across India, and even beyond.
Aditya comes to the table with a rich background in finance and accounts, supply chain management, transformation management, as well as a broad experience in proper resource management in organisations like GE, Fenice Energy, and ITC, among others. This is in line with Statiq's medium and long-term vision as the company looks to widen its EV charging network and become the go-to charging station of choice for its Customers across India.
According to Akshit Bansal, CEO of Statiq, it is important to continue to find the right talent and experience to push forward and achieve the objectives of the company both from short to long term. "We're very pleased to have Aditya join us at this very critical time of our company's journey. We've embarked on an ambitious expansion campaign in recent months, because we see continuous growth in the EV segment in India and we intend to make sure that everyone with an EV can have access to a charging station within minutes. We believe that Aditya can bring his wealth of experience and innovation to ensure we also achieve our financial objectives," he said.
Statiq was launched in October 2019 to provide smart solutions to present and future energy needs, and has since grown to become one of India's fastest growing startups. The new CFO, Aditya Mishra says he is excited by the new challenge. "I am very impressed with what Statiq has been able to achieve in a short time. It tells me that the company is very ambitious and is big on smashing its goals and help support government’s plan to ensure Energy Transition through higher adoption of EV”
"My job will be to ensure that the financial culture at the company is positive and secure, relying on data to drive future expansion plans, while emphasising performance as one sure way to sustain growth in the future. I believe we can transform Statiq into an enviable entity from the financial point of view, by ensuring stability, significantly growing its worth and equity, and maintaining profitability," Aditya added.