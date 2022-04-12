StatusNeo appoints Gaurav Sarien as Chief Growth Officer

Previously, he was with Kaleyra as Senior Director - Business & Growth.
StatusNeo, an agile software development and consulting firm, has recently hired Gaurav Sarien as their chief growth officer. He joins the consulting firm after having spent over 6 years in the mobile engagement and CPaaS space, where he handled product, marketing and sales portfolios.
It is during this time that he was awarded the Modern Seller of the year award by LinkedIn and led his teams to win the coveted DMA Asia, CMO Choice awards for his work in the AI and chatbot space. As the chief growth officer, he will be leading business, marketing and growth acceleration initiatives for StatusNeo as they foray into and strengthen their hold in the international geographies.
A TedX speaker, Gaurav is a commerce graduate from DAV College Chandigarh, and has a post graduate diploma In Sales and Marketing. He started his career as a business and marketing analyst at CS Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd and has also worked with Twilio ValueFirst and Karix Tanla as director sales and strategic initiatives.