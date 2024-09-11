StatusNeo elevates Gaurav Sarien to managing director- APAC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sarien was previously working as the chief growth officer of the company.
StatusNeo, a software development and consulting firm, promotes Gaurav Sarien as managing director for APAC region. Sarien shared the news in a LinkedIn post. He joined the company in April 2022 as the chief growth officer.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sarien stated, "I am thrilled to announce that I’ve officially stepped into the role of managing director, APAC at StatusNeo. We are constantly pushing the boundaries in product and platform engineering, AI & cloud-first consulting. From helping businesses automate complex systems to leveraging cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, our team is doing brilliant work that is shaping the future of global industries."
With over 15 years of experience, he has a proven track record in building businesses, creating efficient global teams, launching and scaling products and services, and driving significant bottom-line impact.
Sarien is also an active contributor to the Forbes Business Development Council. In the past, he has worked with TiE, Karix, ValueFirst, and more.