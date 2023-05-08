Stellantis appoints Aditya Jairaj as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Jeep’s India operations

Before joining Stellantis, he was the Head, EV Strategy and Transformation for Nissan.
The Stellantis Group continues to strengthen its India operations with the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as the Deputy Managing Director of Stellantis India, effective May 4. Jairaj will also lead the Jeep brand’s operations in the country.
Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India commented “I would like to welcome Aditya on board the Stellantis India team. He brings a proven track record of value creation and has the experience and managerial skills which will strengthen our operations and help the company contribute to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plans for India and the region”. He added “The India strategy is a key pillar for the group as an important element of localization efforts in the region and transforming the mobility landscape in India through our two-pronged brand approach.”
Aditya Jairaj has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive sector. Before joining Stellantis, he served as the Head, EV Strategy and Transformation for Nissan. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University; a master's degree in engineering business management from University of Warwick; and an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.