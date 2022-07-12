Stellantis appoints Raja Naeem as GM, Brand Marketing Head, Citroen India

Previously, he was with Nissan Motors as Deputy General Manager.
Stellantis has recently appointed Raja Naeem as general manager, brand marketing head, Citroen India. He joins the company from Nissan Motors where he worked for around 4 years as deputy general manager and marketing communications lead. Raja posted about this move on his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced professional with more than 17 years of diversified experience, Naeem had prior stints with Datsun India as marcom lead and General Motors as brand manager. In the past, he has also worked with advertising agencies such as Bates 141, Mcann Erickson and Ogilvy & Mather.