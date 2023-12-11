Stellantis India announces changes in leadership team

“We express our gratitude to Roland for his leadership and pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Stellantis in India during its formative years. As we bid farewell to Roland, we extend a warm welcome to Aditya as he takes on a new role. Our unwavering focus is on the future, and we are confident that this transition will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation for Stellantis India,” said Ashwani Muppasani, COO- Stellantis India & Asia Pacific.