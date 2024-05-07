Sterlite Power ropes in Reshu Madan as CEO, global products & services business

Reshu is a seasoned industry professional, having spent over 25 years in leadership positions across power and infrastructure. Over the last five years at Sterlite Power, Reshu has successfully driven the growth of its power cables vertical. As director of commercial and HVDC, he spearheaded key strategic initiatives, including securing the company's first Statcom project in the infrastructure segment. Prior to Sterlite Power, Reshu has held leadership roles at Crompton Greaves and TBEA Energy. He holds a B.E. (Mechanical) degree from Pune University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMT Ghaziabad.