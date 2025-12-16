Storytellers 101 Communications elevates Devendra Singh as chief operating officer

Storytellers 101 Communications has elevated Devendra Singh to chief operating officer, marking a key leadership transition within the agency. Singh, associated with the organisation for nearly a decade, will now oversee operations and lead the Bandra office in Mumbai.

In his expanded role, Devendra will guide operational processes, team structures and strategic execution, drawing from his long association with the agency’s working culture. Over the years, he has worked across lifestyle, entertainment, social impact and advertising and marketing, managing varied client assignments and communications mandates.

Commenting on the elevation, Leon De Souza, founder and CEO at Storytellers 101 Communications, said: “Dev’s journey with Storytellers has been truly inspiring. He has grown alongside the agency, consistently demonstrating ownership, integrity, and a sharp understanding of both our clients’ needs and our internal culture. As COO, Dev will play a critical role in strengthening our operations and building the next phase of growth for the agency.”

Speaking on his new role, Devendra Singh said: “Storytellers 101 has been very close to my heart for nearly a decade. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to take on this responsibility. I have seen the industry go through several highs and lows, and we have stayed resilient through every challenge. I intend to carry forward this legacy by building strong teams aligned with our culture, focused on long-term growth, and continuing to build brands and take them to the next level.”

The elevation signals the agency’s focus on consolidating leadership and strengthening its operational framework as it positions itself for future growth.