Subeer Bakshi joins Pocket FM as head of people & culture

Prior to Pocket FM, Bakshi was heading talent strategy at PhonePe.
Audio Series platform Pocket FM has announced the appointment of Subeer Bakshi as the head of people and culture. Subeer brings over two decades of international and multi-industry experience to his new role, having previously held key roles in organisations such as Mercer, Aon, Willis Towers Watson and Bajaj Finserv.
In his role at Pocket FM, Subeer will spearhead the buildout of people process and culture anchors that will enable the hyper-growth of the company. His experience of building high performing teams in fast-growing companies is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's expansion on a global scale.
Bakshi expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am excited to join the rocketship that is Pocket FM. Through a series of innovations, it has powered its way through to a promising market opportunity, building a new category in the entertainment landscape. As the company is scaling up globally, I look forward to contributing to its growth by aligning people's practices to its unique business needs, building on the foundation of an already exceptional team."
At Pocket FM, he will work closely with Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, to build the organisation at a global scale.
"Subeer's extensive background in the people function, building culture and his track record in building strong, collaborative teams make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to creating an enabling culture and propel Pocket FM to become an employer of choice", added Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM.