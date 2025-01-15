Subhash Chandra Yadav joins KRBL to lead modern trade expansion

KRBL, a global food company and parent to India Gate Basmati Rice brand announces the appointment of seasoned professional Subhash Chandra Yadav, deputy general manager, modern trade in the domestic sales division. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen KRBL’s position in the rapidly expanding modern trade sector and promote sustainable growth in domestic markets.

In his new role, Yadav will spearhead the expansion of KRBL's modern trade channels, addressing the ongoing consumer demand and evolving market preferences with strategic precision and innovation. With over 15 years of professional experience, he has built a stellar career across esteemed organisations such as Nestlé, Reckitt Benckiser, and NIVEA India.

Most recently, he served as deputy general manager at The Hershey Company, where he honed his skills in market research, consumer behavior analysis, and delivering innovative consumer experiences. Yadav holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from I.I.S.E Lucknow and a PGDBM from IMS Ghaziabad.

Commenting on his appointment, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing and business head, Modern Trade and E-Commerce, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Subhash to the KRBL family. His proven track record in developing strategic initiatives and driving modern trade growth aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance KRBL’s domestic sales footprint across both online and offline channels. Modern trade is quintessential to KRBL’s strategy as it plays a pivotal role in ensuring our products reach a wider consumer base, offering convenience, accessibility, and enhanced brand visibility. With Subhash’s expertise, we are confident that our sales strategies will reach new heights, further strengthening the basmati category and newer categories we are venturing into.”

This appointment highlights KRBL’s commitment to fostering industry-leading talent and embracing innovative strategies to further its mission of delivering excellence. Under Yadav’s expertise, the department is poised to enter an exciting new phase of growth and innovation.