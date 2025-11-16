Sudeep Kumar elevated to Vice President – Media Solutions at The Mathrubhumi Group

Sudeep Kumar has been elevated to the role of Vice President – Media Solutions at The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd. In his new capacity, he will head the group’s revenue monetisation efforts across its print and events verticals.

Sudeep Kumar is a seasoned sales and marketing professional with over two decades of effective expertise in handling space selling, marketing, and development functions within print media. He brings extensive experience in talent acquisition, training, and retention across print, television, radio, and digital sales, and has a proven track record in leadership roles focusing on channel development and management.

Sudeep's history with the Mathrubhumi Group is extensive, spanning over 25 years. He began his journey with the company in 1995 after completing his postgraduate degree in business administration. Throughout his tenure, he has served in multiple key positions across the country.

The Mathrubhumi Group is a media conglomerate encompassing various divisions, including the Mathrubhumi Daily, Mathrubhumi News TV, Kappa Originals, Club FM Radio, Mathrubhumi Online, Mathrubhumi Books, and 11 other publications.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Sudeep Kumar has held significant industry roles. He previously served as the president of the Advertising Club of Kochi and currently holds a position as a trustee of the Pepper Creative Awards Trust.