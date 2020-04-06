Sudeep Mukhia, Bhupendra Chaubey and Praveen Thampi quit Network18

The strong, silent, talented, backroom boy of CNN-News18, Praveen Thampi, also decided to call it quits in favour of an academic sabbatical. Praveen and I have worked together for over two decades and I remain grateful for his contribution in making News18 digital the powerful force it has become. Just over three years old, news18.com is breaking all records and I have Praveen to thank for it. He’s a gifted writer, and a leader par excellence who’s put together a great team that is taking our digital journalism to newer heights.