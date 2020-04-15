Sudhanshu Vats joins Subhash Chandra's Essel Propack

Viacom18 announced Sudhanshu Vats' resignation yesterday, he was the Group CEO and managing director of the media conglomerate.
Subhash Chandra's Essel Propack, a specialty packaging global company which specialises in manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as additional director.
The announcement was made during the board meeting held earlier today. Vats has also been appointed as chief executive officer and managing director of the Company.Essel Propack has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that they have proposed the development to the shareholders for approval.
"Vats is also designated as key managerial personnel pursuant to the Companies Act 2013. He is not a relative of any Director and key managerial personnel of the Company and he is not holding any equity share in the Company," stated the letter from Essel Propack to BSE. His appointment at Essel Propack is effective from April 16, 2020.