Sudhanshu Vats joins Subhash Chandra's Essel Propack

"Vats is also designated as key managerial personnel pursuant to the Companies Act 2013. He is not a relative of any Director and key managerial personnel of the Company and he is not holding any equity share in the Company," stated the letter from Essel Propack to BSE.Viacom18 announced Sudhanshu Vats' resignation yesterday, he was the Group CEO and managing director of the media conglomerate. His appointment at Essel Propack is effective from April 16, 2020.