Sudhanshu Vats named chairman of ASCI in milestone 40th year



Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd, has been appointed chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) at its 39th annual general meeting. The move comes as the self-regulatory body prepares to mark its 40th year in October.

ASCI also named S Subramanyeswar of MullenLowe Global as vice-chairman and Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory, as honorary treasurer.

“ASCI’s role has never been more important. As advertising evolves with new technologies and formats, our responsibility is to ensure it is executed with integrity, centered around the product promise, respectful of the community and mindful of consumers. In an environment where trust is easily shaken, self-regulation provides both guidance to the industry and assurance to the public,” Vats said.

“I look forward to working closely with advertisers, agencies, platforms and consumers to uphold high standards, encourage responsible creativity, and strengthen confidence in advertising. At the heart of this effort is a simple principle — always keep the consumer’s interest front and centre.”

Outgoing chairman Partha Sinha reflected on the council’s journey. “Over the past years, we have moved from being a watchdog to becoming an enabler of responsible communication — not just policing, but partnering. We have stepped firmly into the digital arena, because responsibility cannot lag behind technology. And we have begun to expand ASCI’s footprint, reminding ourselves that consumer trust is not an ambition that works in pockets but is a pan-India language."

"I leave the chair with the comfort that the story continues — and with deep gratitude to my colleagues on the Board and the Secretariat, who ensured that this journey was one of shared purpose and collective strength.”

To mark its 40th year, ASCI announced a slate of new initiatives. These include a children’s advertising and media literacy program called AdWise that will train over a million school students, ethnographic research among Gen Alpha to build a framework for responsible advertising, an expansion of its presence in Bengaluru and Delhi, and the launch of a comprehensive resource for advertising codes and laws in India in partnership with Khaitan & Co.

ASCI also plans a podcast series with The Logical Indian and Marketing Minds, along with a new visual asset that members can use in their communication and websites to signal their commitment to responsible advertising.