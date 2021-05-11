Sudhir Sitapati to join Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as MD and CEO

Nisaba Godrej, the present Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson.
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has announced that Sudhir Sitapati will join them as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He joins them from HUL where he was Executive Director, Foods and Refreshments.
Nisaba Godrej, currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of the company, will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson. Commenting on Sudhir’s appointment, she said, “I am delighted to be welcoming Sudhir to Godrej. His significant experience and passion for building sustainable and profitable brands and businesses aligns very strongly with our purpose at GCPL. Sudhir’s values-based leadership style also makes him a great fit with the Godrej culture. I look forward to his partnership in unlocking the amazing potential of our company and leading its next phase of growth.”
Sudhir Sitapati added: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead a company like GCPL and I am thankful to the Board for the confidence that they have reposed in me. I am very inspired by the legacy of the Godrej Group, and GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers across emerging markets. I am excited about working closely with the talented GCPL team to build on the incredible work they are doing and create sustainable, long-term value for our company.”