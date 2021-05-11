Sudhir Sitapati to join Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) as MD and CEO

Sudhir Sitapati added: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead a company like GCPL and I am thankful to the Board for the confidence that they have reposed in me. I am very inspired by the legacy of the Godrej Group, and GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers across emerging markets. I am excited about working closely with the talented GCPL team to build on the incredible work they are doing and create sustainable, long-term value for our company.”