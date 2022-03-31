Sudip Sanyal moves on from GroupM’s Motion Content Group

Sanyal led the content creation, partnerships, investment and business strategy for Motion Content Group.
Sudip Sanyal, Head of Motion Content Group India, GroupM’s content investment, production and distribution business, has moved. He joined Group M in 2014 as senior director and has spent over seven years with the agency before making this move.
Sanyal led the content creation, partnerships, investment and business strategy for Motion Content Group across IPs, Content Creation and Brand projects on multimedia platforms.
Announcing his exit on LinkedIn he wrote, "After an exhilarating journey at GroupM and Motion Content India, I am moving on to a new phase in my career. IPs across languages and multiple partnerships with platforms and brands, this 'small' team pulled off a 'gigantic' slate and what an incredible journey it has been. This showed me 'if you believe in the cause enough , everything is possible'.”
Before joining Group M he has worked with The Times of India, Rediff.com, Radio Mirchi and Star TV Network.