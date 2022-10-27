SUGAR Cosmetics appoints former Marico head of finance, Amit Aggarwal as new CFO

Commenting on the new addition in the leadership team, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, says, "We are delighted to welcome Amit as our chief financial officer. His vast experience and ability in handling financial decisions will help us grow responsibly towards our goal of an eventual IPO. We look forward to him working closely with our numerous business units to implement the company's vision of balancing aggressive expansion with an eye on profitability.”