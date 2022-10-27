SUGAR Cosmetics appoints former Marico head of finance, Amit Aggarwal as new CFO

Prior to this, Aggarwal has also been associated with large multinational companies such as Nestle India, and Price Waterhouse Cooper.
SUGAR Cosmetics - one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India has roped in Amit Aggarwal as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the company's financial operations including financial planning & analysis, reporting, taxation, risk management and treasury operations.
Apart from strengthening the core leadership team by focusing on corporate governance and risk management, he will additionally champion growth initiatives while leading the finance controlling, legal, tax, customs, business risk, and compliance teams.
Prior to joining SUGAR, Amit was leading the Finance team at Marico Limited as their head of finance - India Business. With over two decades of experience, he has also been associated with large multinational companies such as Nestle India, and Price Waterhouse Cooper. A Chartered Accountant & an alumni of IIM Kolkata, he has managed various roles in finance functions ranging from planning, costing, project management, controlling, accounting, business partnering, and assurance.
Commenting on the new addition in the leadership team, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, says, "We are delighted to welcome Amit as our chief financial officer. His vast experience and ability in handling financial decisions will help us grow responsibly towards our goal of an eventual IPO. We look forward to him working closely with our numerous business units to implement the company's vision of balancing aggressive expansion with an eye on profitability.”
Aggarwal comments, "It is very exciting to be a part of such an ambitious team that’s building such an admired brand. I look forward to collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to accelerate the company's strategic growth and path to profitability while strengthening its fundamental systems, processes and governance.”