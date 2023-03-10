Suhail Chandhok appointed as new CEO of U Mumba

On becoming the CEO, Suhail Chandhok said, “U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals. U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I’m thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team.”