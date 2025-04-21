Sujata Appliances appoints Akshaya Vasishth as Chief Marketing Officer

Sujata Appliances has appointed Akshaya Vasishth as chief marketing officer (CMO) for its Appliances Division. In his new role, Vasishth will oversee marketing for not only the iconic mixer-grinder range, but also the newly launched premium small domestic appliances including hand blenders, breakfast appliances and irons.

With over 18 years of experience in the global FMCG sector, Vasishth brings a proven track record in driving brand growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

His previous leadership roles include Sun Pharma, AbbVie APAC and Himalaya Wellness, Hamdard Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra and founding the digital health platform GCC+. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.

“Akshaya’s dynamic leadership and deep marketing expertise come at a pivotal time for us as we expand into new categories and premium segments. His strategic vision will be instrumental in strengthening Sujata’s brand presence and driving the next phase of growth.” says management, Sujata.