Sujatha V Kumar moves on from Visa

Sujatha V Kumar has resigned as Head of Marketing for India and South Asia at Visa. As head of marketing, Kumar was driving overall marketing strategy and execution including consumer, retail and digital marketing initiatives for India and the emerging markets of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to this, Kumar was with Google as head – brand and reputation, marketing and strategy. She has over two decades of experience and extensive knowledge of consumer insights, brand development, go-to-market approaches, category management, retail strategy and promotions.

Kumar started her career at Procter & Gamble and, over the years, has gathered rich experience in sales and marketing across companies such as Gillette, Nokia, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Coca-Cola.