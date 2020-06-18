Sujeet Kumar joins Unacademy’s Board of Directors

As a member of the Board of Directors, Sujeet will be advising on operational growth and business strategies.
Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, today announced that it has appointed Sujeet Kumar, Co-Founder of Udaan to Unacademy’s board of directors. With this announcement, the organisation brings in his deep operational experience in building Flipkart and Udaan to propel the growth of Unacademy. Sujeet is also an investor in Unacademy and has been a mentor for the organisation since its inception.
Sujeet is the co-founder of Udaan, an online B2B marketplace, and was instrumental in Udaan becoming the fastest Indian start-up to achieve the Unicorn status in just three years. Prior to Udaan, Sujeet headed operations for Flipkart’s largest seller and captive logistics business and played a key role in the growth of the organisation.
Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy said, “I have known Sujeet since 2015 and he was one of our first Angel Investors who went on to personally invest in many rounds of Unacademy. Sujeet has been a great support for the founders of Unacademy and over the years he has mentored us on leadership, growth, and on building a diverse organisation that will democratise education. It’s a privilege to have him on board officially, and we are thankful to him for his continued support towards our journey and vision.”
Sujeet Kumar, co-founder, Udaan said, “I have been a part of Unacademy as an investor and a mentor and it has been a pleasure to watch the company grow to what it is today. Unacademy has been disrupting the existing educational norms and will emerge as the go-to platform for education and knowledge. I am excited to be joining the Board of Unacademy and help in building the future of Ed-Tech in India.”