Sujith Kumar (Nair) joins BookMyShow as Senior Manager- Live IP Partnerships

Sujith Kumar (Nair) has joined BookMyShow as senior manager – live IP partnerships. Previously, he served as head of brand partnerships at Swiggy SteppinOut.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sujith Kumar (Nair) is a marketing professional with a track record of collaborating with creator companies and delivering 360° brand solutions across national & international markets.

He brings over a decade of experience, having worked with Radio Mirchi, NDTV, ESPN, Sony Music Entertainment, Times Network, and Paytm Insider.