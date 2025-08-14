Sukesh Shetty joins Zurich Kotak General Insurance as COO

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) announced the appointment of Sukesh Shetty as its chief operating officer (COO). Shetty has over 24 years of professional experience, including nearly 20 years in the insurance industry, focusing on operations and technology. He is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University and holds a diploma in Information Systems.

Prior to joining Zurich Kotak General Insurance, Shetty served as the Chief Operating Officer at SBI General Insurance Company. He has also worked with leading insurers such as ICICI Lombard and HDFC ERGO, contributing significantly to their operational and technological advancements.

Welcoming Shetty to the leadership team, Alok Agarwal, MD and CEO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, said:"We are delighted to have Shetty join us at this important stage of our growth journey. His extensive experience in operations and technology, coupled with his strong leadership capabilities, will be instrumental in enhancing our operational efficiencies, driving innovation, and delivering superior customer experiences."

Speaking on his appointment, Sukesh Shetty, COO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, said: "I am excited to be part of Zurich Kotak General Insurance and look forward to contributing to the company’s vision of delivering world-class insurance solutions. I aim to leverage my experience to strengthen our operational framework, embrace technology-led innovation, and create value for our customers and stakeholders."