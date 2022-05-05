Sulina Menon steps down as Managing Partner from Omnicom Media Group

She was also the Chief Client Officer at OMD India.
Sulina Menon has stepped down as Managing Partner from the Omnicom Media Group. She was with the agency for over nine years.
Speaking of her exit in a LinkedIn post, she said, “The time is here. Today, I bid adieu to OMG after 9+ years. It’s been a voyage filled with many moments to cherish & achievements and milestones to celebrate. My heartfelt gratitude to all my colleagues, peers, clients and media partners for this amazing journey! The future beckons with plans & possibilities... Am plunging into it with excitement and looking forward to creating new milestones at work and beyond..”
She has worn multiple hats in her career – Agency, Broadcaster, Client and Publisher. She started her journey in the world of analog media. In a career spanning over three decades, she has also worked with Starcom India, Phat Phish Musice, Cheil Communications, Zee TV, among others. She also worked with Carat India for eight years and was the CEO there.