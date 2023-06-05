Sumant Bhattacharya joins Publicis Worldwide India as EVP Of Strategy

Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya served as the National Head for Communications Planning at Motivator.
Publicis Worldwide India (PWW), part of Publicis Groupe India has appointed Sumant Bhattacharya as its executive vice president, strategy.
With a remarkable track record spanning over two decades in the ad and marketing industry, Bhattacharya brings a wealth of experience and expertise in developing end-to-end communications strategies that seamlessly blend data-driven insights and creative storytelling. He has worked with leading Indian and global brands, establishing himself as an expert in the field.
In his new role at Publicis Worldwide, Bhattacharya will be responsible for developing brand solutions, backed by cutting-edge creativity and strategic insights across all touchpoints. Recognising the significance of comprehensively understanding the consumer journey, he aims to provide effective solutions through an integrated approach. Reporting directly to Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis Worldwide India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, Bhattacharya will play a pivotal role in driving the agency's strategic planning functions.
Furthermore, in addition to his responsibilities at Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya will also oversee the planning for Propagate businesses.
Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya served as the National Head for Communications Planning at Motivator, a GroupM agency where he made invaluable contributions to devising solutions that seamlessly integrated brand strategy, consumer culture, market prioritisation, content and activation, social media, and influencer strategies. Bhattacharya has also held positions at agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Leo Burnett, and Mudra, among others.
Throughout his career, Bhattacharya has led success stories for numerous brands across various sectors. His strategic acumen has benefited brands including Google, Nestle, Dabur, Maruti, Himalaya Wellness, Kalyan Jewelers, Absolut, Jameson, World Gold Council, and Sun Pharma, among others.
Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer at Publicis Worldwide India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said, "Sumant’s diverse experience across the spectrum of communications makes him a unique professional to work with. Looking at the intersection of culture, technology, sales, marketing, and media, his lens and therefore solutions are new and fresh. I am looking forward to partnering with him in offering our clients outstanding business growth solutions and delivering on Publicis Worldwide’s mission of ‘Creativity To Drive Brand Value.”
Sumant Bhattacharya said, "In today’s business landscape, brands must leverage all available means to amplify their voice. Publicis Worldwide's philosophy of strategic creative ideas, backed by data and technology resonated with me the most. The agency's leadership and the entire team embody this philosophy energetically and passionately. I am eager to contribute to the creation of brand-out, demand-generating strategies combined with conversion-oriented, demand-harvesting approaches. In short, I am committed to delivering work that upholds strategic rigour and delivers exceptional results."
Bhattacharya’s remarkable work has earned recognition at prestigious awards such as Effies (India and APAC). He has also contributed his insights and expertise to industry publications including WPP BrandZ India, WARC, and GroupM-MMA. Furthermore, Bhattacharya has shared his knowledge by teaching modules at esteemed institutions such as MDI, MICA, and IIMC.