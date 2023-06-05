Sumant Bhattacharya joins Publicis Worldwide India as EVP Of Strategy

Furthermore, in addition to his responsibilities at Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya will also oversee the planning for Propagate businesses.

Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya served as the National Head for Communications Planning at Motivator, a GroupM agency where he made invaluable contributions to devising solutions that seamlessly integrated brand strategy, consumer culture, market prioritisation, content and activation, social media, and influencer strategies. Bhattacharya has also held positions at agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Leo Burnett, and Mudra, among others.