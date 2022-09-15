Sumanto Chattopadhyay to move on from 82.5 Communications

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman & chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the adventure called Ogilvy, including its 82.5 chapter. Now it’s time for me to seek new adventures. It’s good to know that I pass the baton to capable hands. Mayur has grown up under me in Ogilvy Kolkata, then Mumbai and finally at 82.5. It's wonderful to see him come into his own. Anuraag is a fabulous creative person who has done 82.5 proud with his work and will, no doubt, shine brighter now. Kapil, my co-chairman, is a man for all seasons. With this leadership, the agency has a great future. My warmest wishes to them, to 82.5 and to all my colleagues past and present.“